Juarez City.- Supported by a grand slam by Ahmed ‘Galáctico’ Galaz, the Indios de Juárez defeated the Dorados de Chihuahua 10-6 on Saturday night at the Juárez Stadium, at the close of Matchday 6 of the State Baseball League.

It was the sixth win in a row for the Juarenses, who left their mark with 10 wins and 8 losses. In addition, they won the series against the Dorados 2-1, after they shared victories at the start of the season in the state capital.

In this Saturday’s game, the Juárez squad had 10 hits and made no errors, while the Dorados had 10 hits and added four errors.

Alejandro Carrillo was credited with the win, and Mario Rodriguez took the loss. Next week, in Matchday 7, the Indians will visit the Manzaneros de Cuauhtémoc on Thursday and Friday, whom they defeated 6-4 on this border in a marathon 14-inning game that ended in the early hours of July 1.

On Saturday the aboriginal squad will be at the home of the Venados de Madera, whom they faced in the first two games of Matchday 2 with division of wins.