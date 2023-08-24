India achieved the first descent near the lunar South Pole yesterday with the Chandrayaan-3 automatic spacecraft, which means “moon craft.” That moon landing came just days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region. That Asian country has a low-budget aerospace program compared to other powers, but it has grown remarkably since it sent its first spacecraft to orbit the Moon in 2008. In an image, Indians celebrate the moon landing.



Newspaper La Jornada

Thursday August 24, 2023, p. 5a



