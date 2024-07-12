Juarez City.- The Juarez Indians’ offense woke up on Thursday night, adding a total of 14 hits and the border tribe defeated the Parral Miners 12 runs to 6, thus breaking a streak of three consecutive losses, at the start of Day 8 of the State Baseball League.

With this victory, the Indians have a record of 11 wins and 11 losses, while the Miners now have 14 wins and eight losses.

The series is tied at one win per side, after the Mineros defeated the team from the border 15-3 in Parral in the third game of Matchday 3, in what was the last game that Ricardo ‘Bacatete’ Fernández managed for the Indians.

On the diamond of the Juarez Stadium, the home team was winning by 11 points, 12-1, when opening the seventh inning, meaning they were three outs away from achieving a knockout as long as Parral did not score more than one run.

The Miners added a run, Juárez was able to get two outs and then was one strike away from getting the third out and knocking out the Parralenses so that everyone could go home early. However, the team from the ‘capital of the world’ woke up with four more runs to put the score at 12-6 and force the game to end in the required nine innings.

Vidal Sotelo took the victory, while Jonathan Partida took the loss.

This Friday, Indios and Mineros will once again face each other at the Juárez Stadium starting at 7:30 pm.