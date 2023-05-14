Indianapolis ‘road’ 2023, the order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|LAPS
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|85 rounds
|2
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|3
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|4
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman
|5
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|6
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|7
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi
|9
|Colton Hertha
|Andretti
|10
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman
|11
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti
|12
|Will Power
|Penske
|13
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter
|14
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|15
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi
|16
|Scott McLaughlin
|Penske
|17
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|18
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger
|19
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter
|20
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman
|21
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger
|22
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|23
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|24
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt
|25
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank
|Retired
|26
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|Retired
|27
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|Retired
Race report
Five different winners in the first five races of the season: this is the most interesting statistic at the end of the test Indianapolis Street Circuitwon by Alex Palou. The Catalan combined an excellent performance on track with impeccable strategy management by the Chip Ganassi team, thus claiming the fifth success of his career ahead of the two Arrow McLarens of Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi. Off the podium, however, Christian Lundgaardfourth in the final standings after having spent the first part of the race with the not improbable goal of being able to conquer his first career victory.
The Dane of the team Rahal Letterman was in fact able to get his on Friday first pole position in IndyCar, however failing to defend himself from Palou’s attack at the start, with the Spaniard at first able to take full advantage of a colorless start by Rosenqvist, then also passed by Harvey before the second lap. A round, the latter, however, hampered by first and only caution for a contact between Malukas and Robb, with Grosjean very close to being involved in the accident too. Palou and Lundgaard then maintained their positions on the restart, while Harvey, also thanks to a violent block at the entrance to turn 1, lost third position to Rosenqvist, then also being overtaken by O’Ward and Newgarden, however protagonist of an excellent start. The classification situation remained unchanged until lap 18, with Palou returning to the pits to put on the hard tyres. A move replicated by Lundgaard two rounds, with the difference of the Scandinavian’s choice to switch from hard to soft. A decision that initially smiled at the Dane, who then moved into the lead during the 24th round. The noble area of the standings remained intact until the 42nd lap, that is with Palou overtaking Lundgaard on the track. The latter, once suffered the attack, then made the second stop to stay on the soft, but unable to return to the lead even after the subsequent pit stop by Palou. On the other hand, the outcome of O’Ward’s strategy was very good, virtually leaping onto the podium against Rosenqvist. The Mexican then took advantage of Lundgaard’s tire collapse to overtake the latter on lap 56, never relinquishing second position even after the final stop. On the other hand, the rest of the race continued for the team driver Rahal Letterman, who then lost the chance to get on the podium ten laps from the end, mocked by the other McLaren of Alexander Rossi. Undisturbed final race instead for Palou, as well as for O’Ward, winner and 2nd place respectively. A placement which, in addition to giving the satisfaction of the podium, also smiles at the two drivers in the general standings: thanks to this success, combined with Marcus Ericsson’s 8th place, the Catalan driver also leaps to the top of the championship, with the Swede now in third position also behind O’Ward, second and only 6 points behind the winner of Indianapolis.
IndyCar / Drivers standings after Indianapolis ‘road’ 2023 (round 5)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|174
|2
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|168
|3
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi
|155
|4
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti
|134
|5
|Scott McLaughlin
|Chip Ganassi
|133
|6
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske
|131
|7
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|127
|8
|Will Power
|Penske
|122
|9
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman
|111
|10
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|108
|11
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|108
|12
|Colton Hertha
|Andretti
|107
|13
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|97
|14
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger
|ninety two
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman
|86
|16
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|79
|17
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi
|77
|18
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter
|64
|19
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger
|56
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|53
|21
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman
|53
|22
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|51
|23
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank
|50
|24
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter
|49
|25
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|46
|26
|Sting Ray Robb
|AJ Foyt
|42
|27
|Benjamin Pedersen
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|40
|28
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter
|17
|29
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi
|5
The wait for the 500 Miles begins
Once this round is over, IndyCar will also remain in Indiana in the next few days: in two weeks, in fact, the category will be back on track in Indianapolis, but this time on the oval version of the circuit and for a historic appointment like the Indianapolis 500. The most awaited event of the championship is therefore scheduled for the weekend from 26 to 28 Maythe day in which Marcus Ericsson will try to reconfirm himself in the roll of honor after the victory conquered in 2022, in a competition that has reached its 107th edition this year.
#Indianapolis #road #Palou #wins #leader #FormulaPassion
Leave a Reply