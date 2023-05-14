Indianapolis ‘road’ 2023, the order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM LAPS 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 85 rounds 2 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren 3 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 4 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 5 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 6 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 7 Josef Newgarden Penske 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 9 Colton Hertha Andretti 10 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 11 Romain Grosjean Andretti 12 Will Power Penske 13 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 14 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti 15 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 16 Scott McLaughlin Penske 17 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 18 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 19 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter 20 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 21 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 22 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 23 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 24 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 25 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Retired 26 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD Retired 27 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD Retired

Race report

Five different winners in the first five races of the season: this is the most interesting statistic at the end of the test Indianapolis Street Circuitwon by Alex Palou. The Catalan combined an excellent performance on track with impeccable strategy management by the Chip Ganassi team, thus claiming the fifth success of his career ahead of the two Arrow McLarens of Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi. Off the podium, however, Christian Lundgaardfourth in the final standings after having spent the first part of the race with the not improbable goal of being able to conquer his first career victory.

The Dane of the team Rahal Letterman was in fact able to get his on Friday first pole position in IndyCar, however failing to defend himself from Palou’s attack at the start, with the Spaniard at first able to take full advantage of a colorless start by Rosenqvist, then also passed by Harvey before the second lap. A round, the latter, however, hampered by first and only caution for a contact between Malukas and Robb, with Grosjean very close to being involved in the accident too. Palou and Lundgaard then maintained their positions on the restart, while Harvey, also thanks to a violent block at the entrance to turn 1, lost third position to Rosenqvist, then also being overtaken by O’Ward and Newgarden, however protagonist of an excellent start. The classification situation remained unchanged until lap 18, with Palou returning to the pits to put on the hard tyres. A move replicated by Lundgaard two rounds, with the difference of the Scandinavian’s choice to switch from hard to soft. A decision that initially smiled at the Dane, who then moved into the lead during the 24th round. The noble area of ​​the standings remained intact until the 42nd lap, that is with Palou overtaking Lundgaard on the track. The latter, once suffered the attack, then made the second stop to stay on the soft, but unable to return to the lead even after the subsequent pit stop by Palou. On the other hand, the outcome of O’Ward’s strategy was very good, virtually leaping onto the podium against Rosenqvist. The Mexican then took advantage of Lundgaard’s tire collapse to overtake the latter on lap 56, never relinquishing second position even after the final stop. On the other hand, the rest of the race continued for the team driver Rahal Letterman, who then lost the chance to get on the podium ten laps from the end, mocked by the other McLaren of Alexander Rossi. Undisturbed final race instead for Palou, as well as for O’Ward, winner and 2nd place respectively. A placement which, in addition to giving the satisfaction of the podium, also smiles at the two drivers in the general standings: thanks to this success, combined with Marcus Ericsson’s 8th place, the Catalan driver also leaps to the top of the championship, with the Swede now in third position also behind O’Ward, second and only 6 points behind the winner of Indianapolis.

IndyCar / Drivers standings after Indianapolis ‘road’ 2023 (round 5)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 174 2 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren 168 3 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 155 4 Romain Grosjean Andretti 134 5 Scott McLaughlin Chip Ganassi 133 6 Josef Newgarden Penske 131 7 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 127 8 Will Power Penske 122 9 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 111 10 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti 108 11 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 108 12 Colton Hertha Andretti 107 13 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 97 14 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger ninety two 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 86 16 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD 79 17 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 77 18 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 64 19 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 56 20 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 53 21 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 53 22 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 51 23 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank 50 24 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter 49 25 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 46 26 Sting Ray Robb AJ Foyt 42 27 Benjamin Pedersen Dale Coyne with HMD 40 28 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter 17 29 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi 5

The wait for the 500 Miles begins

Once this round is over, IndyCar will also remain in Indiana in the next few days: in two weeks, in fact, the category will be back on track in Indianapolis, but this time on the oval version of the circuit and for a historic appointment like the Indianapolis 500. The most awaited event of the championship is therefore scheduled for the weekend from 26 to 28 Maythe day in which Marcus Ericsson will try to reconfirm himself in the roll of honor after the victory conquered in 2022, in a competition that has reached its 107th edition this year.