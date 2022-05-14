A very exciting qualifying session once again gives Will Power pole position number 64 in career. On the road circuit of Indianapolisin the prologue event of the Indy 500, the Penske team rider will once again be the protagonist (five wins here) but will have to deal with a very concrete Alex Palou which will aim for the first victory of the season. The Spaniard is in fact still without success, but his consistency and the three podiums in the first four races have propelled him to the top of the provisional standings, confirming his speed skills that allowed him to hit the title in 2021.
Josef Newgarden instead he will open the second row, partially redeeming the bad weekend in Alabama, while at his side there will be Conor Daly (returned to Fast Six exactly one year later). McLaren monopolizes the third row: Pato O’Ward insults teammate Felix Rosenqvist by just six thousandths, but both will aim straight for the podium in Sunday’s race.
Callum’s qualification is definitely positive Ilottone step away from accessing the Fast Six: on a track much closer to European standards, the Ferrari school driver is seventh ahead of another young European, Christian Lundgaard. Jack Harvey and Romain close the Top-10 in the fifth row Grosjeanwith the latter being the only one of the Andretti team to overcome the first cut in qualifying and ahead of Scott McLaughlin. Colton Herta disappointseliminated with the seventh time in the second group, collecting only the seventh row.
Twenty-third, however, the only wildcard present: Juan Pablo Montoya. The experienced Colombian driver, behind the wheel of the third Arrow McLaren SP, set the twelfth time in Group 1 and will only start from the 12th row.
The appointment for the race is set for Sunday 15 May at 21:20.
IndyCar | Indianapolis GP 2022, the starting grid
|Pos
|Pilot
|Team
|Motor
|1
|Will Power
|Penske team
|Chevrolet
|2
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske team
|Chevrolet
|4
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Chevrolet
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Chevrolet
|7
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos-Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|8
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal-Letterman Racing
|Honda
|9
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal-Letterman Racing
|Honda
|10
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|11
|Scott McLaughlin
|Penske team
|Chevrolet
|12
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal-Letterman Racing
|Honda
|13
|Takuma Sato
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|14
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|15
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|17
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|18
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|19
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer-Shank Racing
|Honda
|20
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer-Shank Racing
|Honda
|21
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|22
|Kyle Kirkwood
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|23
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Chevrolet
|24
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|25
|Tatiana Calderon
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|26
|Dalton Kellett
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|27
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
