A very exciting qualifying session once again gives Will Power pole position number 64 in career. On the road circuit of Indianapolisin the prologue event of the Indy 500, the Penske team rider will once again be the protagonist (five wins here) but will have to deal with a very concrete Alex Palou which will aim for the first victory of the season. The Spaniard is in fact still without success, but his consistency and the three podiums in the first four races have propelled him to the top of the provisional standings, confirming his speed skills that allowed him to hit the title in 2021.

Josef Newgarden instead he will open the second row, partially redeeming the bad weekend in Alabama, while at his side there will be Conor Daly (returned to Fast Six exactly one year later). McLaren monopolizes the third row: Pato O’Ward insults teammate Felix Rosenqvist by just six thousandths, but both will aim straight for the podium in Sunday’s race.

Callum’s qualification is definitely positive Ilottone step away from accessing the Fast Six: on a track much closer to European standards, the Ferrari school driver is seventh ahead of another young European, Christian Lundgaard. Jack Harvey and Romain close the Top-10 in the fifth row Grosjeanwith the latter being the only one of the Andretti team to overcome the first cut in qualifying and ahead of Scott McLaughlin. Colton Herta disappointseliminated with the seventh time in the second group, collecting only the seventh row.

Twenty-third, however, the only wildcard present: Juan Pablo Montoya. The experienced Colombian driver, behind the wheel of the third Arrow McLaren SP, set the twelfth time in Group 1 and will only start from the 12th row.

The appointment for the race is set for Sunday 15 May at 21:20.

IndyCar | Indianapolis GP 2022, the starting grid

Pos Pilot Team Motor 1 Will Power Penske team Chevrolet 2 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3 Josef Newgarden Penske team Chevrolet 4 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 6 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 7 Callum Ilott Juncos-Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 8 Christian Lundgaard Rahal-Letterman Racing Honda 9 Jack Harvey Rahal-Letterman Racing Honda 10 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 11 Scott McLaughlin Penske team Chevrolet 12 Graham Rahal Rahal-Letterman Racing Honda 13 Takuma Sato Dale Coyne Racing Honda 14 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 15 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 16 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 17 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 18 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 19 Helio Castroneves Meyer-Shank Racing Honda 20 Simon Pagenaud Meyer-Shank Racing Honda 21 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 22 Kyle Kirkwood AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 23 Juan Pablo Montoya Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 24 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 25 Tatiana Calderon AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 26 Dalton Kellett AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 27 Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda