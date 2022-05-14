The pouring rain in the late morning in Indianapolis conditioned the start of the GP on the Indiana road, giving repetitive emotions in the first laps. The race was postponed by 25 minutes to ensure better track conditions, with the Race Direction declaring however a “wet race” forcing all the riders to start with the tires. Wet.

After a few kilometers, however, Colton Herta (probably on the recommendation of his spotters) decided to anticipate everyone by stopping to mount slick tires: a necessary gamble, given his 14th place after a not very brilliant qualifying, which however paid immediately, slinging directly into second position behind the leader O’Ward after a lap of “Row” to bring the Soft to temperature.

As soon as the Mexican leader’s McLaren returned to the track one lap later, Herta immediately attacked to snatch the lead from him, risking losing the car in the wet. The American managed to control his Dallara with a sideways incredible and bordering on the unlikelykeeping the line and attacking a couple of corners after O’Ward, who was unable to defend himself.