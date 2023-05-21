The first session of the race scheduled for next Sunday highlighted the Swede of Arrow McLaren who preceded Rossi and Palou. Today qualifying to define pole

Indianapolis (Indiana, USA)

The Swede Felix Rosenqvist dominated the first day of qualifying at the 107th Indianapolis 500, setting the third fastest lap in the history of the legendary oval. Driving the Arrow McLaren, Rosenqvist averaged 376.5 km/h, slightly below the records set by Arie Luyendyk (381.3 km/h in 1996) and Scott Dixon (376.6 km/h).

the others — Rosenqvist’s teammate Alexander Rossi is second, 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) third. Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) is fourth, while six-time IndyCar champion Dixon is fifth. Tony Kanaan, the winner of the 2013 Indianapolis 500, in his final IndyCar start at this year’s race, was sixth fastest.

the qualifications — Today the 12 fastest riders will compete in the “Fast 12” (Top 12) and the best 6 will fight for pole position. In these first qualifications, also the British Katherine Law (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) made Indy 500 history by setting the fastest lap by a female driver. At an average of 372.7 km/h she improved the previous record of 370.4 km/h set by the Swiss Simona de Silvestro in 2021. The race is scheduled for Sunday 28 May. See also Sampdoria, seven goals in the test against Bienno