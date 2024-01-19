With chiaroscuros a new edition of the Developer_Direct from Microsoft that, although it presented various new features, did not have the impact of its predecessor where the premiere of HiFi Rushhowever, made it clear that finally, the studies led by Matt Booty They will begin to bear fruit.

The rumors were confirmed and Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 will arrive on the market on May 21, being a larger production than the first part but will not reach the AAA grade, which shows that Ninja Theory He wanted to stay faithful to the style of his intellectual property.

Avowedthe new title of Obsidian, showed what its various combat modes will be like, among which hand-to-hand and magic mechanisms stand out, in addition to taking a tour of its colorful landscapes and now it is known that Eorathe virtual environment of the game, belongs to the same world of Pillars of Eternitywhile decision making will have a predominant role.

The most significant surprise revolved around knowing the gameplay of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which looks spectacular due to its intense load of action and sense of humor. Although it had been speculated that it could be an experience similar to the saga unchartedthe reality is that it is a first-person game that will emanate its own essence.

In another order of ideas, strategy lovers will delight with Ara: History Untold where it will be possible to trace the evolution of humanity in the purest style of Civilization and it looks promising. Square-Enix did not want to be left behind and reinforced that it enjoys a very good relationship with Microsoft, which is why the Mana saga will debut on Xbox Series X|S thanks to Vision of Mana.

The digital event of the division he presides Phil Spencerwas limited to the planned speech and confirmed that all the video games exhibited will arrive throughout 2024, however, at times it became a tedious event due to the large number of development diaries of the creative teams.

With the exception of Vision of Mana, the exclusives first party They will be available day one in the service Game Passit is feasible that during this year, the subscriber rate will increase considerably and continue adding users to the 33 million that have been reported in recent days, unofficially.