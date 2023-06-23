













Indiana Jones will be exclusive to Xbox and PC

According to the information revealed in the trial, pete hines talked about how Bethesda worked before it was acquired by Microsoft. Then the issue came up that they had an agreement with Disney to develop the Indiana Jones game and that it had a multiplatform release.

When Microsoft took over Bethesdathe agreement changed so that the game was now only on Xbox, PC and, well, it was also on day 1 on Game Pass.

Source: Bethesda

It is worth noting that, in the past, Microsoft complied with certain exclusivity agreements, especially ones that were already heavily marked as deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyowhich eventually came to Xbox.

Hence we must point out that redfall, a title that was going to be multiplatform, finally became an exclusive development for Xbox and PC. The latter finally came out on Game Pass on day 1.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the Indiana Jones game was revealed in 2021. Since then it was already seen that the game was going to be exclusive to Xbox, the point is that, since it was a teaser, it did not reveal much and much it gave less context of the release plans.

