Lucasfilm would eventually deleted the spin-off series of Indiana Jones in production for Disney+, which was discussed last November. According to insider Jeff Sneider, it would have told events prior to Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first film in the film series dating back to 1981 and would have focused on Abner Ravenwood, the mentor of Indiana Jones, an Egyptologist and archaeologist who died before of the events told in the film, which we remember to be set in 1936.

According to Sneider, who spoke about it on The Hot Mic podcast, the series has been stalled, with Disney telling Lucasfilm to focus instead on Star Warsobviously more profitable. The tip comes after the cancellation of the Willow series after the first season, a sequel to the 1988 film also from Lucasfilm.

The new Indiana Jones TV series would be the second dedicated to the character, after The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones of 1992. Harrison Ford, the actor who gave the features to Indiana Jones, appeared in the series in a cameo, to show the now 93-year-old character.

Lucasfilm’s attention to the Star Wars series has certainly not been lacking recently. Indiana Jones is about to return with the fifth film in the film series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and a video game dedicated to the character is being developed, which Machinegames is working on, but most of the productions of the house founded by George Lucas are for Jedi and companions, especially at the level of the TV series. Just recently the third season of The Mandalorian came out, which followed The Book of Boba Fett, Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Visions and Tales of the Jedi. Ahsoka will be released soon and a new film should be announced in April, if the rumors prove to be true.