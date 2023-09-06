The director of Bethesda Todd Howardwho is the game’s executive producer Indiana Joneshad a few words about the game at the end of an interview with Esquire, published in conjunction with today’s release of Starfield.

“I’m a big fan of Indiana Jones“He said. “It can be brought to video games in a unique way. The game is of course: you explore things. It’s about him. So if you’re playing a game, how do you feel that you’re actually playing and not just watching?”

Howard was reportedly unable to reveal more about the Indiana Jones game, but as the interviewer left his office, he added: “We’ll talk about it next year”.