The director of Bethesda Todd Howardwho is the game’s executive producer Indiana Joneshad a few words about the game at the end of an interview with Esquire, published in conjunction with today’s release of Starfield.
“I’m a big fan of Indiana Jones“He said. “It can be brought to video games in a unique way. The game is of course: you explore things. It’s about him. So if you’re playing a game, how do you feel that you’re actually playing and not just watching?”
Howard was reportedly unable to reveal more about the Indiana Jones game, but as the interviewer left his office, he added: “We’ll talk about it next year”.
Howard’s other statements on the Indiana Jones game
We know almost nothing about the Indiana Jones game, but over time Howard has revealed a few small details. For example, last year – talking about the game genre “I would say it’s a mash-up. It’s unique, it’s not intentionally one thing, so it does a lot of different things.”
A GQ article published last month claimed Howard was a halfway through the production of the game. “They’ve got the whole Nazi-killing thing figured out and they’re doing a great job,” he said of MachineGames’ work on the title. Recall that MachineGames is the author of the recent Wolfensteins, so the comment about the Nazis is a reference to their previous games.
Additionally, VGC revealed last year that Chronicles of Riddick and The Darkness director Jens Andersson had joined MachineGames to head up the Indiana Jones title design.
Let’s hope that all these scattered clues take shape as quickly as possible: “next year” can mean four months or more than twelve.
Howard also recently defended Starfield’s Xbox exclusivity.
