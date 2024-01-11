It may have surfaced online before its official announcement on title of the new MachineGames and Bethesda game on Indiana Jonesbased on a trademark recently registered by LucasFilm Games: it would be Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The name was discovered by Twitter user Kurakasis, who is also quite specialized in obtaining information from trademarks, patents and other documents hidden around the internet, but as there are also URLs registered to a real trademark, the question seems to be very likely .

There are also two url registrations starring Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which appears to have sites registered for the .com domain with https://indianajonesandthegreatcirclegame.com and https://indianajonesandthegreatcircle.com, but there would also be others with the same name.