It may have surfaced online before its official announcement on title of the new MachineGames and Bethesda game on Indiana Jonesbased on a trademark recently registered by LucasFilm Games: it would be Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
The name was discovered by Twitter user Kurakasis, who is also quite specialized in obtaining information from trademarks, patents and other documents hidden around the internet, but as there are also URLs registered to a real trademark, the question seems to be very likely .
There are also two url registrations starring Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which appears to have sites registered for the .com domain with https://indianajonesandthegreatcirclegame.com and https://indianajonesandthegreatcircle.com, but there would also be others with the same name.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?
The idea is that these elements are coming out now, a few days after official presentationduring which the name of the game should actually be announced to the public.
The name The Great Circle linked to Indiana Jones seems to be specifically linked to the field of video games, recorded for the first time two years ago in Europe but only emerged in complete form in this recent leak of information.
In fact, the tweet published by Bethesda UK in the last few hours also contains a short teaser videos in which a sort of circular ornament appears, which could have to do with this mysterious Great Circle, however we cannot yet take the matter as official.
We remind you that the new Indiana Jones is among the protagonists of the Xbox Developer Direct announced for next week, i.e January 18, 2024, at 9:00 pm, in which the game will be shown for the first time. According to some rumors, it seems that it could be arriving as early as 2024, coming out earlier than previously thought.
