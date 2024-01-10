L'exit Of Indiana Jones And closer than you imagine: This was reported by the well-known Shinobi insider, who responded to a message published on the ResetEra forum in which a user said he was surprised that the game will be shown in action shortly.
It all stems from the announcement of the Xbox Developer_Direct which took place in the last few hours: as we know, the event will take place on January 18th starting from 9.00 pm, Italian time, and Indiana Jones is also on the list of titles.
The tie-in produced by Bethesda will be presented with ten minutes of in-depth analysis and the first official trailerwhich surprised many users given that until now we had only seen a teaser of the project at the time of the announcement.
“Indy is sensational, I'm really surprised that they already show the game,” wrote one user, to which Shinobi simply replied: “If you knew when it came out, you wouldn't be so surprised.”
An amazing 2024 for Xbox
With Indiana Jones arriving sooner than expected, Avowed confirmed for this year and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 also present at the Xbox Developer_Direct, perhaps with a official release dateit undoubtedly promises to be a fantastic year for Xbox.
By the way, have you checked out our huge special with all the games coming out in 2024 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch?
