L'exit Of Indiana Jones And closer than you imagine: This was reported by the well-known Shinobi insider, who responded to a message published on the ResetEra forum in which a user said he was surprised that the game will be shown in action shortly.

It all stems from the announcement of the Xbox Developer_Direct which took place in the last few hours: as we know, the event will take place on January 18th starting from 9.00 pm, Italian time, and Indiana Jones is also on the list of titles.

The tie-in produced by Bethesda will be presented with ten minutes of in-depth analysis and the first official trailerwhich surprised many users given that until now we had only seen a teaser of the project at the time of the announcement.

“Indy is sensational, I'm really surprised that they already show the game,” wrote one user, to which Shinobi simply replied: “If you knew when it came out, you wouldn't be so surprised.”