It seems that Jens Andersson, former director of Starbreeze who worked in that capacity on The Darkness and Chronicles of Riddick, both joined by Machine Games to develop Indiana Jonesmoreover a subject he knows quite well having taken part in another previous project in this regard, at LucasArts.

According to VGC, Andersson has joined MachineGames and will serve as co-director in parallel with Alex Torveniuswho served as art director on the Wolfenstein series and now directs the Indiana Jones project.

It is, moreover, a sort of return to the family for Andersson, considering that, within MachineGames, he finds over 20 ex-colleagues who had worked with him within Starbreeze and in particular on The Darkness, the Xbox game 360 based on the comic of the same name.

Andersson worked in LucasArts for a few years after leaving Starbreeze, setting up a project on Indiana Jones which, however, did not have development, ending up being cancelled. After leaving Lucas, the director won a BAFTA for his Yoku’s Island Express, which he developed into an indie regime.

“I’ve taken my big step,” Andersson reported in a statement, “namely joining MachineGames as Design Director on Indiana Jones.” Then he explained that “This is also a kind of redemption: when I accepted the offer to go to San Francisco in 2009, it was to lead the design of an Indiana Jones game, but that title was canceled even before I could get to work.” work”.

This, of course, means that Andersson already has several ideas ready to apply to an Indiana Jones game, which made it particularly easy to choose to include him in MachineGames to work on the new game dedicated to the series. Indiana Jones was announced in January 2021 with a teaser trailer but we haven’t seen anything since then: recently, Todd Howard called it a “love letter” to the film series, while a few details we tried to put it together in the special on everything we know about the Indiana Jones game from MachineGames.