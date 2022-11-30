In Lex Fridman’s recent interview with Todd Howard, the head of Bethesdathere is also a reference to Indiana Jonesthe new game in development at MachineGames, called a “love letter” to the series cinematic and a title that has long been desired by Howard.

In fact, it seems that the first project on an Indiana Jones game had been presented by the head of Bethesda to LucasArts already in 2009, but for various reasons this did not work out. Despite the excellent premises, at the time Bethesda did not have the resources and team available to be entrusted with carrying out the work, which however changed in the following years.

Todd Howard’s second pitch to Disney happened more recently, just before 2020, in this case with a more defined organization behind it.

Indiana Jones, a still from the teaser trailer

The project was fixed and immediately entrusted to MachineGames, which according to Howard represents the “perfect” team with the subject in question.

In particular, the way of narratingthe “storytelling” of the team responsible for the new Wolfenstein series, fits perfectly with an Indiana Jones-focused game and the developers are doing an “incredible job” with this project.

The supervision of the new Indiana Jones is part of Howard’s daily occupations, so he has the opportunity to see the game practically every day and he said he was extremely satisfied with how it is coming. As for the genre, according to the head of Bethesda it is not well framed, since it is a mixture of different characteristics.

When asked whether it is a actionadventureHoward replied that it can hardly be defined in only one way, since the creative team wanted to experiment with different things that have been studied for years, further referring to how the game is “a love letter” to the Lucas and Spielberg series .

Beyond the first vague teaser trailer we haven’t seen anything specific about Indiana Jones yet, with some information we’ve gathered in the special about everything we know about it.