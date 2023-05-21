“Indiana Jones” is a mythical saga that made its way to adventure cinema. He had four films under the direction of Steven Spielberg, but now he will release a fifth installment directed by James Mangold. Lead man Harrison Ford is just as excited as the fans and was excited to give them something they don’t anticipate rather than something they want to see.

Until recently it was one of the most exciting premieres of the 2023 calendar, but the first reactions and critics have strongly disapproved of the result. Following this, fans have been worried about seeing their childhood ruined on the big screen starting June 30.

Critics destroyed the film: why?

The Hollywood Reporter : “A sweet burst of pure nostalgia in the final scene, a welcome comeback foreshadowed with a couple of visual clues early on. But part of what tarnishes the enjoyment of this final chapter is how blatantly fake much of it seems.”

“For this first installment without Steven Spielberg, all the hallmarks of the series are there as expected, carefully preserved as archaeological treasures. A fitting farewell to cinema’s favorite grave robber.” Daily Telegraph: “Harrison Ford gives it his all, but — while the original three movies were gripping — ‘Indiana Jones 5’ lacks spark. The action is generic and clumsily staged.”

What can we expect from “Indiana Jones 5”?

The story of “Indiana Jones 5” will focus on the new generation and it is expected that the protagonist could die to close the adventure saga once and for all, just as the director did with Wolverine in “Logan”. Besides,Mads Mikkelsenhe aims to be the villain who gives the protagonist the last blow.

“When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy,” were Harrison Ford’s words about the idea of ​​being replaced. “There will only be one actor playing Indiana Jones and that’s him,” Steven Spielberg said.

