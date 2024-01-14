The intervention arrived at minute 1:29:04 and also names the presumed names of the studios that would have collaborated: 343 Industries, id Software and Tango Softworks.

According to what insider Middleagegameguy said during the latest episode of The Infinite Podcast, dedicated to Xbox things, Machine Games may have received the support of others Xbox Game Studios in the development of Indiana Jones which as you know will be shown in the upcoming Developer Direct and which could even be released during 2024.

Nothing more likely

Naturally this is unconfirmed information and therefore should be taken as such. However, Middleagegameguy has demonstrated several times that he is well versed in Xbox things. Furthermore, it must be said that it is quite normal that different studios from the same publisher (or under contract with a single publisher) can collaborate, if specific skills are needed for certain aspects of a video game. Think for example of the help Guerrilla gave to Kojima Productions for the technical side of Death Stranding, just to give a famous example.

Finally, it must be said that two of the three studies cited are part of the Zenimax package, acquired in recent years by Microsoft. So the communication between them will have been active for years, that is, before they became Xbox Game Studios.