According to Deadline, Disney made a huge investment with the return of Indiana Jones. Factoring in the cost of production, marketing and an early premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film cost $450 million. So you need to generate twice that to recoup your investment.

Unfortunately the first weekend of the film was not very encouraging. In the United States it only managed to raise 60 million dollars, while the global total was 130 million. Not to mention that the collection will only go down as time progresses.

Some analysts estimate that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate will end its journey through theaters with between 300 and 350 million box office. They added that one of the factors against them could be the target audience. Since it was designed for older people who prefer to wait to see it on streaming instead of going to the movies. In addition to the fact that it came out at a time full of blockbusters that are cannibalizing each other. Do you think it can be recovered?

What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate about?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate It is the last film in the archaeologist saga. This one takes place in the sixties and has our hero in a race against a former Nazi scientist to find the Archimedean dial. An ancient mystical item capable of making its user go back in time.

Source: Lucasfilm

Reviews so far have been mixed, but leaning more toward the positive. Among the good points they mention that Harrison Ford gives everything in his last adventure and gives the character a very good goodbye. Also the actor Mads Mikkelsen is taking the cake for his role as the villain of this installment. Will they give it a chance?

