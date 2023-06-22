Pete Hines, the VP of global marketing at Bethesda, has confirmed that the game of Indiana Jones of MachineGames will be aXbox Series X|S and PC exclusive, as well as included in the Game Pass catalog on launch day. Previously, as confirmed by Hines himself, the game it was intended for multiple platformsincluding probably PS5 as well.

This information came just minutes from the courtroom where the lawsuit between Microsoft and the US FTC regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is being discussed.

As reported by journalist Stephen Totilo of Axios, to questions from FTC lawyers, Hines confirmed that originally Disney had closed a deal with Bethesda for an Indiana Jones game for multiple consoles.

Subsequently i Terms of the deal were changed after the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft in 2021 and now the game is an Xbox Series X|S console exclusive. In this regard, Hines also confirmed that Indiana Jones will be available from the launch in the PC and Xbox Games Pass catalog, like all the other productions of Microsoft’s proprietary studios.

The game was originally announced in 2021, just months before Microsoft finalized its acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda. It is in development at MachineGames, the same studio behind the Wolfenstein franchise. All we’ve seen so far is a teaser trailer and details on the title are scarce at the moment.