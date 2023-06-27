Todd Howard of Bethesda tried for ten years to materialize Indiana Jones, game currently entrusted to Machinegames, the same as the Wolfenstein series. It was written in black and white by Pete Hines, the head of Bethesda, in an email sent to the head of Microsoft’s gaming division, Phil Spencer and to Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios.

Hines he went even further, stating that anyone who read the pitch of the game then expressed the desire to play it right away.

The email, dating back to 2021, emerged among the documents presented in the trial between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission, the US antitrust body, for theacquisition of Activision Blizzardin which we can also read the working name of Indiana Jones: “Project Relic is an original Indiana Jones game (not related to the movies) developed by Machinegames, with Todd Howard as executive producer, who has been trying to get it done for more than ten years. If you don’t know, Todd might be one of the biggest Indiana Jones fans on the planet. I’m not exaggerating one bit. Anyone who saw the pitch said right away, “Oh my god, I gotta play this now.” fantastic and we think the reaction to the announcement will be incredible.”

At this point we too are curious to be able to play with it or, at least, to find out more as soon as possible, given that after the announcement Indiana Jones disappeared from the radar..

As recently revealed, Indiana Jones will be an exclusive title for PC and Xbox Series X / S, available from launch also on Game Pass.