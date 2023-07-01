In the prologue that Frederic Prokosch published in the early eighties for the reissue of his travel classic Asians (1935), the Wisconsin poet and novelist wrote: “What was it that I found so exciting in that dream of an impenetrable Asia? Undoubtedly, his inscrutable being, similar to that of snakes and insects; that gigantic reign of mystery that forced my imagination to come to grips with Asian notions of transience and evanescence, of sanctity and perfidy, of horror and eternity.” As happened to Don Quixote and the books of chivalry, the young Prokosch found its cause in the hundreds of volumes that he read at the Linonian Library in New Haven. He was a young man “and inexperienced”, but with the intuition “of an animal” he launched himself, according to legend without leaving his desk, on the greatest of adventures: traveling the map of the imagination.

It is not easy to delimit in the history of cinematography the scope of the impulse of adventure, that which Juan Eduardo Cirlot defined in his famous dictionary of symbols as “the search for the meaning of life: danger, combat, love, abandonment, encounter, help, loss, conquest, death”. The fight against evil, said Cirlot, “is the ethical aspect of the adventure, as the search for the beloved is the erotic-spiritual aspect.” The passion for travel and fiction, for discovering other worlds and, above all, for narrating them has existed since one of the fathers of cinema, George Méliès, director of a small Parisian theater of illusionism and magic, knew how to sense the need of the public to fly to the Pole or the Moon. In the adventure cinema all dream worlds fit: galaxies, jungles, seas, forests and deserts; pirates and treasures; Sinbad the sailor and Robin Hood; prehistoric animals, shipwrecks and a thousand leagues under the sea. The action genre, the historical and the fantastic look for the epic of the adventure. The epic of the western, too.

Gary Cooper, on horseback, in ‘Beau Geste’ (1939). Frederic Lewis (Moviepix/Getty Images)

When Indiana Jones landed in 1981, a character who returns to theaters in his farewell with The dial of fate the splendor of classic cinema belonged to the past. Most of the adolescent viewers of the time had grown up with the heroes inherited from their parents and, although they arrived just in time to see the last double sessions of Tarzan and the Marx brothers in the cinemas of Madrid’s Gran Vía, they had to discover much of the great adventure cinema on television, in video stores or in neighborhood cinemas that still resisted the push of the new times. Attend the Viking funeral of Beau Geste, the 1939 classic by William A. Wellman that so marked the Spanish post-war generation, was not as exciting from a home television as it was from the oasis of a cinema during the wasteland of Francoism. Even so, the passion for the adventures and lessons of the classics was contagious thanks to films like his own. Beau Geste or as Moonfleet Smugglers (1955) and the diptych the tiger of esnapur and the indian grave (1959), all three by Fritz Lang; The island of the treasure (1934) and fearless captains1937, both by Victor Fleming; kingkong (1933) by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack; The Fu Manchu Mask (1932), by Charles Brabin; gunga din (1939), by George Stevens; the thief of baghdad (1924), The world in your hands (1952) and Target Burma (1945), all by Raoul Walsh; Only Angels Have Wings (1939) and Hatari! (1962), by Howard Hawks; wind in the sails (1965), by Alexander Mackendrick, or, in one of the few feminine examples of an eminently masculine tradition, the pirate woman (1951), a jewel within that treasure that is the filmography of Jacques Tourneur.

Every epic requires a hero and that implies more than just a good actor. When in 1979 Steven Spielberg and George Lucas signed an agreement with Paramount Pictures to develop a series of films, specifically five, inspired by the novels pulp and the Hollywood classics, the main stumbling block was finding a new archetype and the interpreter capable of embodying it. The challenge was to find an actor with charisma and beauty capable of falling in love as the old glories of the studio firmament did. when it premiered Indiana Jones Raiders Of The Lost Ark, in 1981, I was 13 years old. There is an anecdote that sums up the impact that the discovery of their own popular icon had on millions of adolescents around the world. In my case, like the psycho Jack Torrance in The glow, I spent a sleepless night filling all the pages of my diary with a single three-word sentence. My mantra, very of the time as well, was I love Indy.

Jean Peters and Louis Jourdan in ‘The Pirate Woman’ (1951), by Jacques Tourneur. FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives/Getty Images) (FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch)

A revelation that owes almost everything to Harrison Ford, the actor who knew how to give body and character to a hero made from the scraps of the anti-hero. The original idea was to mix the myth of the lone detective embodied by Humphrey Bogart, with his ability to move in any underworld with insolence, insight and a Fedora hat, but with the athletic and conquering body of James Bond. His fetish, the hat and the whip, connects with the idea of ​​Chaplin’s bowler hat and cane but without losing sight of Tarzan’s acrobatic targets. The original candidate to embody the character was Tom Selleck, who represented a more masculine and mischievous guy than Ford, more along the lines of 007, but less responsive to the desires of the generation that broke into the eighties.

Ford was handsome without knowing it, or without caring to know it, a sly skeptic on the surface but with the nobility of a sentimentalist at heart. The Indiana in him had a serious, introspective side. A cultured and erudite man whose adventurous individualism was sustained by his sense of professional duty and his principles as an archaeologist. He was after treasure, but without personal greed or interest in fame, he believed in the idea of ​​the common good of museums. A man, in short, of a very sexy solidity. If we concede that one of the best sequences in Steven Spielberg’s filmography is that of the final conversation on the ship Shark between Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider, perhaps we find in the mixture of these three men the formula of Ford, an actor capable of being credible as the passionate academic that Dreyfuss embodied, as the furious and lonely adventurer that Shaw embroidered and as the thorough man of order (Scheider) capable of fighting relentlessly against evil, be it sharks or Nazism.

Indiana Jones, seen by Sciammarella. sciammarella

Indiana Jones was a hero to all audiences, but his suit was tailor-made for the generation stigmatized at school in the face of early divorce, those who missed out on the 1970s explosion of freedom and melancholy pursued their own party. Observers and safeguards of wars and utopias that did not live and that now attend, perplexed, the dehumanized digital procession of villains and toy superheroes. Neither one nor the other is quite his world and, in that meager place of his own, the vicissitudes of Indiana Jones portrayed his own life adventures. The transition from the first feature film to the second, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), is, to understand us, the same one that separates the tunnel of terror from the old amusement park in Madrid to the Dragon Khan from PortAventura. The first is an ode to the papier-mâché of classic cinema and the second, with its Busby Berkeley-esque musical introduction, embraces action already understood as the playful adrenaline rush of a roller coaster.

But the roundest of the saga, the one that has contributed the most to the construction of the character from that generational perspective, continues to be Indiana Jones and the last crusade. It is also, to date, the highest-grossing of the series. Released in 1989, the third film, with a script by Jeffrey Boam, travels to the origins of Jones through a prologue in which River Phoenix (another generational legend who had played the son of Harrison Ford in The mosquito coast) brought him to life in his adolescence. In another cool twist, his father is played by Sean Connery: literally, James Bond’s blood ran through Indy’s veins. The entire film is a parent-child reckoning in which the feeling of orphanhood carried by Junior prevails, as his father calls it, something that connects directly with the heart of Spielberg’s cinema, one of the filmmakers who has best portrayed the childhood and youthful melancholy in the face of family dysfunction. At one point in the film, Connery reproaches his son’s cries with brutal honesty: “I was a terrific father. Have I ever asked you to brush your teeth? Did I ask you to do your homework? I respected your privacy and taught you to be independent”. To which Indy replies, “The only thing you taught me is that you cared more about people who died 500 years ago.” The child’s loneliness was sealed.

Myrna Loy, Charles Starrett and Boris Karloff in ‘The Mask of Fu Manchu’ (1932). Pictorial Press Ltd (Alamy)

The other great pillar of the saga is its contribution to the romantic comedy. That is, the role of the sentimental life of the hero. The character of Marion and the choice of an actress with the personality of Karen Allen connects with the impertinent and independent heroines of the comedies of Howard Hawks, of Ball of fire to The beast of my girl. Marion was also the center of one of the most decisive sequences in the saga, that of her kissing Indiana’s wounds, which she revealed, with that perfect mix of sensuality and humor, the secret power of the character: the scars from her

The hero’s farewell the dial of fate closes the circle that began more than 40 years ago in a lost place in the Amazon. Everything has changed since then, including a way of making and understanding popular adventure movies. Time is this time the lost treasure and, at 80 years old, Harrison Ford, led by a proven professional, James Mangold, dares with the truth of life, with his unfathomable end. Character and actor are today a legend and, therefore, the decision to close years of travel, adventures and mysteries with the dignity of an old man is exciting. It is that quality of flesh and blood that distinguishes Indy from the new liquid society to honor him eternally in the Olympus of old adventurers. Those who, like Prokosch surrounded only by maps and books, were capable of illuminating the world from a desk. Or from a cinema.

