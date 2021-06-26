Those who have outgrown Catan can conquer a new board game island: Arnak. Tropical Arnak is home to treasures of a long-lost civilization. Irresistible for archaeologists and adventurers and ideal for a treasure-digging competition.

In board game Disappeared ruins of Arnak you go through a complete expedition. The first turn begins in the base camp. Then, you’ll continue on into the wilderness, and by the end you’ll defeat mythical treasure guards and finally unearth mighty artifacts.

Arnak’s appeal lies in the dynamic interplay of cards and actions. The first turn flies by. You collect some resources, buy an equipment card and pass. Is this it? No, the flywheel has started spinning: in turn two, your leeway is already slightly larger – with that one trowel card you can do just that little bit more – until you string action after action in the fifth and final turn. And then suddenly, when everything is running smoothly, poof, Arnak is over. Counting points!

Under the beautiful hood of Arnak hides an ingenious archaeologist economy. Coins and compasses become clay tablets, arrowheads and gems. With the right mix of the last three you can rake in points in the endgame.

There is also a breadcrumb trail of sub-goals and end-goals strewn across the game board. Do you want that one beautiful artifact? Prefer to beat a giant spider? Or will you go for that capable archaeologist assistant? Even without a grand excavation plan, you can hop from plan to plan. Arnak lifts the novice easily, while the experienced quarterback can wring extra points from cards to their heart’s content. There are also plenty of opportunities to get in each other’s way: you can steal nice equipment for someone else or occupy a desirable excavation location.

A touch of randomness keeps things exciting. You never know what riches you will find in a new dig site, and which guard will try to stop you from doing so.

At home, we haven’t figured out the best Arnak strategy yet. Is it better to dispose of mediocre cards quickly? To defeat many guards? Do you want to do a quick research? Of all the routes, not one is obviously the best, also because the range of equipment and artifacts changes every game.

What helps is that Arnak is a huge eye-catcher on the table. The game board is huge and the island beautifully illustrated. The obsidian arrowheads glow dimly in the kitchen light. This is Indiana Jones in a box.

Arnak avoids the pitfalls of other adventure themed board games. No colonial exploitation or robbery archeology here – the Arnakkers are long gone. No wonder, with all those giant spiders guarding their temples. As a machete archaeologist you can cut them down unscrupulously. Yummy.

