In January 2021, MachineGames revealed that they were already working on a game of Indiana Jones. However, for three years we did not have much information about this project. Fortunately, the information drought will come to an end next week, thanks to a new Xbox presentation. Unfortunately, one of the announcements planned for this event has been leaked, since we already know the name of this title.

Through his official Twitter account, the user known as Kurakasis shared a record made by Lucasfilms, under the name of Indiana Jones and the Great Circlewhere this project is specifically referred to as a video game. While this is just one piece of information, it's likely that more than one fan will be disappointed not to get this reveal next week.

I might have found the official title of Bethesda's Indiana Jones game developed by MachineGames: INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE Lucasfilm registered several domains on January 9th, 2024, with that title, such as:

Next January 18, Xbox will hold a new Developers_Direct, event that will give us more information about titles like Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. In this way, it is expected that in addition to confirming the name of this game, a release date will be announced. Although this last point is not a guarantee, it is more than certain that we will see gameplay of this long-awaited experience.

Let us remember that MachineGames are responsible for the Wolfenstein reboot, so we can expect a quality game. At the time it was revealed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle It was also planned for the PlayStation 5, but after Microsoft's purchase of ZeniMax media, this changed. Now, this installment is expected to be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the future, and it has already been confirmed that it will arrive on Game Pass day one.

Editor's Note:

While it is true that this ruins the surprise for more than one person, it is just a name, and there is even the possibility that this is not the title of this game, but just one of the many records that companies make. The interesting thing will be to see gameplay and the story that will reach our hands.

