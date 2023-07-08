Harrison Ford He has picked up the hat and whip again at the age of 80 for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate”, the fifth film in the mythical adventure saga. That not only means the final farewell to the character, but also to a stage of our childhood that grew up seeing the legendary archaeologist battling against the Nazis, gangsters, dark cults, art collectors and, of course, the enormous rock fallen from the hidden temple of Peru.

The actor was not the first choice to play ‘Indy’. However, now we can not imagine another equally daring, intelligent, tenacious, mischievous and cunning as him. Although he was sometimes a superhero, he never stopped being vulnerable, which made him human. Everyone remembers the scene from his first film, “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, in which he confronts an Arab and his sword, but many are unaware that the protagonist was so tired that he decided to kill him with a shot and finish us off with his unmistakable grimace. This was improvised, but it laid the foundation for the personality of the character.

“The Temple of Doom,” “The Last Crusade,” and “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” were the Indiana Jones movies that followed his first appearance and preceded his last. However, there were many more adventures of him hunting relics in exotic locations. It’s been 42 years of laughter, scares and heroism. The occasions in which we can grow old together with our idols are unusual. This is the case of the ‘Indy’ saga.

“Indiana Jones”: adventure cinema in a state of grace

The “Indiana Jones” saga does not come from an established blockbuster franchise nor is it based on any comic book, video game or toy line that supports it. On the contrary, it was an original conception orchestrated by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, two young filmmakers who took cinema to other levels of spectacularity. John Williams did his magic with the soundtrack and Harrison Ford brought the mythical character to life.

It seemed like a winning bet, but neither studio executives nor analysts expected it to be a blockbuster. In the end, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” became the most groundbreaking movie of 1981 and Indiana Jones one of the most iconic characters in movie history to this day. There is no fan who does not want to see him triumphantly overthrowing the villain and riding towards the horizon, while “The raiders march” plays.

Every fan has a favorite ‘Indy’ movie. His stories for the whole family are adorable and irresistible for adventure lovers. They are full of witty humor, powerful storytelling, charming personalities, incredible feats, intricate action scenes, and overflowing charisma. Each piece of this Hollywood classic shines on its own and the result —although imitable— is unique.

Harrison Ford, forever Indiana Jones

“There will only be one actor playing Indiana Jones and that is Harrison Ford”, were the words of Steven Spielberg in an interview for Screen Daily. For the filmmaker, there is no one who can replace him and he does not believe that this will ever happen. ” It is not at all my intention that no one else occupies the role in the same way that there have been several interpreters playing Spider-Man or Batman”, he said about the possibility that the mythical hero has a new face, as well as said Marvel superheroes or James Bond himself.

In this regard, Harrison Ford also assured that no one else could be ‘Indy’, after having brought him to life throughout his career with more consistency than any other character of his such as Han Solo and Rick Deckard: “Don’t you understand? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.” This worried fans to actually see him dead in “Dial of Fate,” just as it did with Wolverine in “Logan” by the same director James Mangold. friendly for the hero who gave so much joy to our childhoods.

