Todd Howard stated that the development of the game by Indiana Jones going great. The statement was made in an interview granted to the GQ magazine, mostly dedicated to the imminent launch of Starfield.

Indiana Jones was announced a few years ago and then disappeared from the radar, a bit like The Elder Scrolls VI. Developed by MachineGames, the same studio as the latest Wolfenstein, it is evidently not yet ready to be shown publicly. The announcement probably arose from Lucasfilm’s desire to be active again on the video game market.

Howard, who is the executive producer of Indiana Jones, is however optimistic about the game, and said that the team members “They have a good understanding of how to kill Nazis and they are doing a great job.” Obviously he didn’t give a timeline, also because it’s the right time to do it, considering how much Bethesda is focused on Starfield.