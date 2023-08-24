Todd Howard stated that the development of the game by Indiana Jones going great. The statement was made in an interview granted to the GQ magazine, mostly dedicated to the imminent launch of Starfield.
Indiana Jones was announced a few years ago and then disappeared from the radar, a bit like The Elder Scrolls VI. Developed by MachineGames, the same studio as the latest Wolfenstein, it is evidently not yet ready to be shown publicly. The announcement probably arose from Lucasfilm’s desire to be active again on the video game market.
Howard, who is the executive producer of Indiana Jones, is however optimistic about the game, and said that the team members “They have a good understanding of how to kill Nazis and they are doing a great job.” Obviously he didn’t give a timeline, also because it’s the right time to do it, considering how much Bethesda is focused on Starfield.
Howard himself is a well-known fan of Indiana Jones, so much so that it seems that he was the one who pushed for the creation of the game, as revealed by his colleague and friend Pete Hines of Bethesda. So let’s imagine that he particularly cares about whether it turns out well.
Hines himself explained in 2021 that the development of the game was at the time in its initial stages. Considering the current development cycles of triple-A games, it’s easy to assume that it will still take some time to see it.
