During Gamescom Opening Night Live, it was confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will only be a temporary exclusive for Xbox consoles. It will be released on Microsoft consoles and PC on December 9 and will arrive on PS5 in spring 2025. In response to the wave it caused, Phil Spencer spoke out about the decision.

Phil Spencer said that what they manage at Xbox is a business and that they must meet Microsoft’s expectations. The move with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is just part of a strategy to grow further and create new games with higher quality.

‘The industry has been growing for a while now and people are looking for ways to grow further. For us as fans and players, it’s important to anticipate that there will be more changes in the way games are created and distributed. That’s going to change for everyone, but the result should always be better games that more people can enjoy. If we don’t focus on that, we’re focusing on the wrong thing.‘ Spencer assured.

Since the beginning of 2024, a new Xbox strategy was announced to bring its games to other platforms. Initially there were only four But it seems that it paid off and they will be making other titles. The next one will be Indiana Jones and the Great Circle but it will surely not be the last. What do you think of Spencer’s comments?

What do we know about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a new first-person adventure of the beloved 80s hero. Here he will once again compete with the Nazis to reveal the secret behind the eponymous Great Circle. Although it is not specifically revealed what it is, it is said that it was a way to unite all the ancient cultures of the world.

It will feature melee combat elements, as well as the use of the iconic whip and some firearms. Of course, it will also test our intellect to solve puzzles in ancient temples and follow the adventurous spirit with different locations around the world. Are you expecting it yet?

