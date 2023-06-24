Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Saturday 24 June 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 the film Indiana Jones and the cursed temple, a 1984 film directed by Steven Spielberg, is broadcast. It is the second installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, a prequel to the film Raiders of the Lost Ark, with Harrison Ford reprising his title role. Let’s see together the plot, the cast and where to stream Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Plot

Shanghai, 1935: Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) goes to a night club belonging to Chinese boss Lao Che. He has to recover a precious diamond, in exchange for Emperor Nurhachi’s ashes, which the gangster wants. During the exchange Jones is betrayed by Lao, which starts a shootout. Indiana manages to escape, taking with him the local singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) and Shorty (Jonathan Ke Quan), an enterprising boy who helps all three to leave China aboard a plane. During the flight, the aircraft begins to lose altitude, forcing the three to make an emergency landing. Safe and sound, the three find themselves on a Tibetan mountain, near a village that seems to have been affected by a curse: the inhabitants claim that a dark power has stolen their precious stone and their children. Agreeing to help the villagers, Jones and his companions go to the palace of Pankot, which appears to be the source of evil…

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Starring Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw, Ke Huy Quan, Amrish Puri, Roshan Seth, Philip Stone, Roy Chiao, David Yip, Ric Young, Chua Kah Joo, Rex Ngui, Philip Tan, Dan Aykroyd, Akio Mitamura, Michael Yama, Stany DeSilva, Pat Roach, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas. Directed by Steven Spielberg. Below are the actors and their characters interpreted.

Harrison FordIndiana Jones

Kate CapshawWillie Scott

Ke Huy Quan: Short Round

Amrish Puri: Mola Ram

Roshan Seth: Chattar Lal

Philip StonePhilip Blumburtt

Roy Chiao as Lao Che

Streaming and TV

Where to see Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 24 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Play.it which allows you to follow the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.