Harrison Ford returns as one of the most iconic characters in the world of cinema, instantly recognizable thanks to his hat and whip. Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny is the fifth chapter of a timeless saga that takes us once again “on horseback” between the recent past and an even more ancient past. In this review, strictly without spoilers, we will try to make sense of this fifth and very interesting chapter.

The Endless Search for Indiana

We are in the [1945 in the twilight of the days of Hitlerwhile his army tries to bring to the lord of the Third Reich gods historical artifacts of ancient history, including the Spear of Longinus, which is said to have been the weapon that pierced the side of Jesus of Nazareth. A young man Indiana Jones together with his friend and archaeologist Basil Shaw, they are on the trail of the Spear: after a daring action in the Nazi camp, Indiana discovers that it is a fake, vice versa, however, what is original is a part of the legendary Quadrant of Archimedes, which is said to have been able to predict the weather, and of course our hero considers keeping it.

New York, 29 years old later. The professor Henry Jones is at the twilight of his career, in a state of divorce and without prospects, when during his last lesson a young woman named Helena approaches him to offer him one last, great adventure in search of the second part of the Quadrant of Archimedes. Without going any further with the plot, but having offered an initial overview, we can tell you that over the course of the 154-minute duration Indiana will take you around America and the Mediterranean, with some detours in Greece.

Although one could have been skeptical at the beginning of this film, we can confirm that the magic of cinema has struck in the sign: the fifth and probably definitive chapter of the saga is funintriguing and has that taste of some previous chapters as Indiana Jones and Cursed Timecaressing a little the stylistic de The Crystal Skull.

An original adventure

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny is the first film in the saga not directed by Steven Spielbergand even the adventure was not written by George Lucaswith the two filmmakers transitioning from their respective roles to that of Executive Producers. Disney dominates this scenario, having bought Lucasfilm years ago, betting everything on James Mangold (Logan, Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge) and hits the mark: Mangold offers us a character at the end of his career who feels the world collapsing on him, when in his darkest moment a glimmer of light arrives that get back on track.

In fact Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny it could be seen as a film in its own right: Although there are historical characters from the saga who make small appearances, it is not necessary for the audience to know the details of the ultimate grave robber by heart, however, if you know the character well, you will pick up on specific nuances or jokes.

Ford gives us its best Indiana Jones ever: agile and snappy in the first part of the film where, finding ourselves in the past in 1945, the intervention of the computer made it possible to rejuvenate the actor. In the second part however, although he is slower due to an advanced age, he leaves the wilder action to Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), daughter of longtime friend Basil Shaw (Toby Jones), while he makes up for it with theexperience and wisdom.

The scientist is the antagonist and mad Nazi of the Indiana campaign Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), who escaped the Nazi purge, and who in disguise proved to be instrumental in the American moon landing. Voller is an upright and ruthless enemy, similar to those who have already appeared in the adventures of Indiana Jones, accompanied by comic book henchmen and minions, who however play their part in an excellent way.

Whip and hat

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny is an excellent action movie with historical and imaginative elements, well written and equally well acted. It turns out that the narrative structure is designed to be the conclusion of a character who has been active on the big screen, and for more than forty years, but also gives the possibility to the new generation audience to empathize with the protagonists, passing from a younger to an older Indy , which can almost be considered as an elderly uncle who nevertheless does not give up the action.

Perhapsin the’final act Yes is exaggerated a bitbut moreover after even having met an alien civilization in the previous chapter, entitled Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skullhere we do not feel that we have gone too far, and in essence we can easily turn a blind eye.

Much more serious is the plot hole reserved for a particular character, that is Agent Mason (Shaunette Renée Wilson) who, although playing a member of the CIA, seems to be unaware of Jurgen Voller’s origins, and who initially seemed to have a more central role, as she disappears from the scene with disarming speed.