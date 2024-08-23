From 2009the city of Cologne in Germany sponsors the famous video game fair that has become a reference not only for the presence of various exhibitors but also for the famous opening ceremony led by Geoff Keighleycreator of the Game Awards.

On the gala night of the most recent edition of this convention, the announcements were not long in coming and new videos were presented about the gameplay of some of the most anticipated titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, Dune: Awakening, Monster Hunter Wilds and Sid Meier’s Civilization 7.

It was a pleasant surprise to see again Indiana Jones and the Great Circle which set its release date for December 9th and although it will be available from day one in the service Game Passwill have three physical editions starting with the standard model up to the collector’s pack.

The rumors were confirmed and the next adventure of Indiana Jones It will be multiplatform and will arrive for PlayStation 5 in spring 2025, showing that Phil Spencer is serious about bringing various Xbox intellectual properties to competing platforms.

For lovers of the fighting genre, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves set its release date for April of the following year and there were more details about the appearance of Terry Bogard in Street Fighter VIwithout leaving aside that Goal will receive exclusively Batman: Arkham Shadowfocused entirely on virtual reality.

2K Games did not want to be left behind and revealed the future episodes of iconic sagas, being the case of Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Countrywhich will once again be set in Italy to introduce the public to the origins of organised crime, promising a raw and profound plot.

Supermassive Games will port the anthology The Dark Pictures to the future with Directive 8020while the creators of Little Nightmares I and II will do the same with Reanimal, a cooperative horror adventure to rescue lost friends.

Other novelties present were Lost Records: Bloom & Ragefrom the developers of Life is Strange; King of Meatproduced by Amazon Games and where Geoff Keighley will make his appearance; the expansion standalone Dying Light: The Beast and; the remastering of the irreverent Goat Simulator.

The audience was stunned when he appeared on stage. Peter Molyneuxthe famous author of Black and White, Fable and Populus, revealing that he is working on an interesting project for PC and consoles called Masters of Albionin which players will have to take on various roles in the mornings or at night.

Finally, the world of video games continues to gain greater presence in the entertainment sector, as the producers of Love, Death & Robots prepare the series Prime Video’s Secret Level which will include stories about iconic video games such as Armored Core, Mega Man, Pac-Man and Unreal Tournamentamong others.

The inauguration of the Gamescom 2024 It was long and at times felt heavy, and could have been reduced in length if some development diaries and detailed interviews with the creative teams had been omitted, but it did serve to give a preview of what spectacular what will be the next months.