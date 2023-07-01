Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Saturday 1 July 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is broadcast, a 1989 adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg, from a story co-written by executive producer George Lucas. It is the third chapter of the saga. Harrison Ford reprises the title role, while Sean Connery plays his father. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Indiana Jones, as he already tried to do when he was a young scout manifesting his future vocation, steals the gold cross of Coronado from the trafficker of Panama finds to donate it to the museum of his university directed by his friend Marcus Brody. He is then contacted by the billionaire Walter Donovan to help him in the search for the Holy Grail, interrupted by the mysterious disappearance of the archaeologist in charge: his father Henry Jones Sr.

Jones receives his father’s Grail diary by post from Venice, where he heads with Marcus and resumes research together with Dr. Elsa Schneider, managing to discover that the Grail is kept in the ancient city of Alexandretta and learning from Kazim, a member of the Brotherhood of the Cruciform Sword, that his father is held prisoner by the Nazis, who want to take possession of his diary. He then manages to free him after discovering that Donovan and Schneider are accomplices of the Germans.

Indy, Henry, Marcus and their friend Sallah, having arrived in a daring way in the ancient temple of Alexandretta, are captured again by the Germans led by Donovan, convinced that the chalice can give eternal life. He mortally wounds Henry to force Indy to recover the Grail, which can save his father’s life. Using the indications of the diary, Jones overcomes the three deadly traps that defend the Grail and followed by Donovan and Elsa meets the crusader knight who has kept the sacred cup for 700 years, along with others among which, whoever wants to have it, will have to choose at risk of life.

Indiana Jones and the last crusade: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, but what is the full cast of the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Harrison FordIndiana Jones

Sean ConneryHenry Jones Sr.

Denholm Elliott Marcus Brody

Alison Doody as Elsa Schneider

John Rhys-Davies: Sallah

Julian GloverWalter Donovan

Michael ByrneColonel Vogel

River Phoenix: Indiana Jones as a boy

Kevork Malikyan Kazim

Richard YoungGarth (Fedora)

Paul Maxwell: Panama

Robert Eddison: Knight of the Grail

Streaming and TV

Where to see Indiana Jones and the last crusade on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 1 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.