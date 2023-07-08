Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is a 2008 film directed by Steven Spielberg, starring Harrison Ford and based on the story conceived by executive producer George Lucas. Set in 1957, the fourth film in the film series sees an elderly Indiana Jones face off against agents of the Soviet Union led by Irina Spalko in search of a crystal skull.

Plot

Nevada desert, 1957. A command of Soviet soldiers, led by Irina Spalko, an expert paranormal scientist and pupil of Stalin, and by Colonel Dovchenko, storm a secret American base, Hangar 51, leading Indiana Jones and his sidekick George “Mac” McHale. The ruthless commander Spalko intends to use Dr. Jones to find a particular case contained among thousands of others in a warehouse, since ten years earlier the man had had the opportunity to examine its contents, i.e. the remains of an apparently extraterrestrial being. While everyone’s attention is focused on the contents of the crate, Jones tries to turn the tables in his favor, but Mac thwarts him, revealing that he is in the pay of the Russians. However, the hero manages to escape, knocks Dovchenko down, and finds himself at the center of a nuclear test, which he miraculously survives, only to be recovered by the US military.

Decontaminated, he is suspected by the FBI agents of being a communist spy (we are in McCarthyism times) due to his friendship with Mac, so much so that, upon returning to Marshall College, his office is subjected to a search, while Charles Stanforth, friend and college principal, even resigns to defend him. Jones, placed on leave from the College, decides to leave the United States to settle in London. Packed his bags, while he is leaving by train, however, he is joined by the young Mutt Williams, who asks him for help: his mother was kidnapped while she was interested in the disappearance of Professor Harold Oxley, an archaeologist fellow of Indiana at the University of Chicago, who had left her an indecipherable letter, which she had judged understandable only by Jones. The man glimpses a trail that leads to Nazca, Peru, towards the Crystal Skull of Akator, a legendary artifact object of veneration and fear. On his trail, there are also KGB agents, who interrupt the two and force them to make a daring motorbike escape across the university campus.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Movie Cast

We’ve seen the plot of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Harrison FordIndiana Jones

Cate BlanchettIrina Spalko

Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood

Shia LaBeouf Mutt Williams

Ray WinstoneGeorge “Mac” McHale

John Hurt: Harold Oxley

Jim Broadbent: Charles Stanforth

Igor Žizhikin: Antonin Dovchenko

Alan Dale: Gen. Ross

Andrew Divoff: Russian soldier

