A Twitter user known as Kurakasis was the one who discovered the supposed name of the video game: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. It seems that this must be This is a registration made by Lucasfilm itself before the copyright authorities. As if that were not enough, they also registered a site that adds 'the game' which no longer leaves any room for doubt.

This name doesn't tell us much about the treasure the iconic archaeologist will be searching for, so the details of his story are still a mystery. We will have to wait until next January 18 to learn more about this new adventure and its gameplay.

Notably Indiana Jones and the Great Circle It does not yet have a release date. However, some rumors indicate that it could arrive this year. It is also said that it will be an exclusive title for Xbox, PC and the Xbox Game Pass service. So if you are a fan of this hero and you don't have one of these, you better get it.

What was the last Indiana Jones game?

The iconic archaeologist has a good history when it comes to his time in the world of video games. From some that adapted his film adventures, to completely original stories, as is the case of The Emperor's Tomb and The Staff of Kings. He was even a guest at Fortnite.

Although his games were well received and he is a beloved character, we have not had a video game about him since 2009. The last to arrive was Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues which let you play through its first four movies in Lego form. So it's time for me to have another, slightly more serious adventure. Are you fans of his games?

