Today has been a day of strong emotions for fans of Xboxsince a new direct was released in which we saw previews of games that will arrive throughout this year, and the most striking of all is neither more nor less than Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Which is being developed by Machine Gamesand it promises to be one of the biggest things we are going to find throughout these months, since the launch year is for this same 2024.

Of course, since this is a game in which the main character must speak, it is evident that there is a voice actor requested for the position, and shortly after this first official look at the video game was revealed, the person who gave us confirmation was confirmed. will accompany the main character. This could not have been anyone other than Troy Baker, a popular public figure who has lent his talent to iconic characters such as Joel Miller from The Last of Us and also Booker Dewitt from Bioshock Infinite.

As this is a critically acclaimed franchise, not only talking about games but at the Hollywood level, it was evident that someone of its equivalent caliber had to be taken into consideration but in this industry, and something that particularly stands out is the fact that it will be his first appearance exclusively for a game of Xbox. Thus leaving the way clear for Nintendo to include it in the next Zeldasince it is the only saga of the company that has performances of this type, since Super Mario Wonder includes few lines.

This is the synopsis of the game:

Uncover one of history's greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™, a first-person single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark™ and The Last Crusade™. The year is 1937, sinister forces are sweeping the world in search of the secret of an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them: Indiana Jones™. You'll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.

Remember that this game comes exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2024. It is launched on day one Game Pass.

Editor's note: It's cool that once again Troy participates in these projects, but it seems to me that he should give the opportunity to more people who perhaps deserve the position just as much. He already monopolized voices in video games, at least that's what I think.