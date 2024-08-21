Today there was important news regarding the next big game of Bethesda and MachineGames, Indiana Jones and the Great Circlewhich will arrive in the last month of the year for those who have consoles Xbox and in spring for those who have PlayStation 5However, that’s not all, as a special collector’s edition has been announced that fans of the archaeologist hero won’t want to miss.

Here is everything it contains according to the site Bethesda:

Become the legendary archaeologist with the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™ Collector’s Edition! Pre-order now or play with Game Pass to receive The Last Crusade™ Bundle featuring the Travel Suit and Lion Tamer’s Whip, as seen in The Last Crusade™. Become the legendary archaeologist with the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™ Collector’s Edition! The Collector’s Edition features an exclusive set of items inspired by Indy’s office at Marshall College. Trace his travels with the 11” The Great Circle globe, which includes a flat magnet that sticks to secret locations on the globe and reveals a hidden storage compartment. Keep track of your adventures and leave no traces behind with the New Adventure journal. Start your own museum collection with the Allmaker Relic Replica and the Collector’s Edition Jumbo SteelBook®. The Collector’s Edition also includes up to 3 days of early access*, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants™ Story DLC (at launch), a digital art book, and the Temple of Doom™ Outfit – Indy’s iconic look as seen in Temple of Doom.

The edition will go on sale on December 9thsame day as the game and can already be pre-ordered on the site of Bethesda by $190 USDalthough there are no shipments to sites other than USA. So you will have to wait in Latam in places like Amazon.

Via: Bethesda