Just as expected, during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live we got a new look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. This trailer, narrated by Troy Baker, who brings Indy to life this time around, gives us a great look at the adventure that awaits us. From combat, to exploration, to the way it merges the first-person camera. If that wasn’t enough, the release date of this title has been confirmed.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9, 2024, as well as day one on Xbox Game Pass. That was all, as it has also been confirmed that, as already suggested by the rumors, MachineGames’ work will arrive on PlayStation 5 in spring 2025.

Via: Opening Night Live