As you can see, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle It will offer everything we expect from the adventures of the archaeologist. It will take us on a journey through different parts of the planet, such as the Vatican, the Himalayas and Egypt, while we compete with a villain for a treasure.

Of course, there is no shortage of typical puzzles in ancient sites, which will test our intelligence. We will also have to face Nazis either with our fists, firearms or our always reliable whip. As if that were not enough, it is well known that we will have our great and exciting action scenes.

The team decided that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle It was in first person, because that way the action feels more intense. Even so, we will have the opportunity to see the hero in the cutscenes and when we move around the stage. Although it still does not have a release date, it has been confirmed that it will arrive this year. Are you excited?

What is Indiana Jones' goal in this new adventure?

According to Machine Games, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes place between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The story begins with a robbery, our protagonist confronts the thief and sees that he takes an apparently unimportant artifact. But after following him to the Vatican, she realizes that there are more important things at stake.

Source: Machine Games

Good Indy will not be alone in this adventure, as he will have the company of Gina. She is a new character, a reporter with a more personal mission related to the same treasure. Together they must face the new villain, Emmerich Voss, who is just as brilliant as our hero. Do you think he will live up to the movies?

