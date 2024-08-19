For those who don’t know, it has been constantly mentioned that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to more places in places besides consoles Xboxwith this in mind, the device that remains in the equation is nothing more and nothing less than the PlayStation 5. Motion that has been highlighted by famous journalists in the industry, who mention it will be a reality to see this title of Bethesda and MachineGames with Sony.

The expert Nate Hate is the one who mentioned this information, given that before the presentation of the game for Gamescom 2024 It has come to light that we will see this title in December of this year on the consoles of Microsoft and also the PC with the promise of reaching Game Pass Ultimate. To this the user adds that we will see it on PS5 when a supposed exclusivity date concludes, which will supposedly end in the middle of 2025 or shortly before.

This is what he said:

After this exclusive time window expires, Indiana Jones & the Great Circle is planned to arrive on PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2025.

Last week reports emerged that Microsoft was preparing to announce plans to bring another big exclusive to Xbox to PS5. At that moment, Windows Central He stated that there was a “big” possibility that the rumored announcement could be related to this new release of Indiana Jones. This could also make sense with what was mentioned in relation to Starfieldso that game after completing a year of release, it is possible that it will reach PS5 along with the upcoming DLC.

Remember that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is in development for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Day one in Game Pass.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: It is possible that it will be released on those platforms, it already happened with projects like Hi-Fi Rush and it will happen with the new DOOM, so it would not really be surprising.