Craig Derrick, executive producer at Lucasfilm Games, recently spoke about what players can expect from Indiana Jones and the Great Circlewhich he defined as a spiritual successor to one of the classic games in the franchise.

That was in an entry from the company’s blog, where new screenshots of this adventure are available, which is in development by MachineGames and Bethesda Softworks.

Derrick, speaking of Indiana Jones and the Great Circlehe began explaining ‘from uncovering and investigating the story’s central mystery to facing unique situations along the way and outwitting traps designed to keep the world’s secrets hidden’.

Later, this producer added ‘We wanted the player to be particularly focused on using their brains rather than their brawn, although beating up bad guys is also a lot of fun.’.

Then he touched on the subject of how Indiana Jones and the Great Circle It’s like a legendary title. Craig Derrick highlighted ‘In many ways, we envision this game as a spiritual successor to Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis and other classic adventure titles.’.

Afterwards, he revealed ‘It’s about thinking, discovering, following clues and sometimes just getting a little bit lucky as you navigate through the various traps, tombs and threats you encounter.’.

Derrick finished that part by saying ‘all this while capturing that over-the-top Saturday matinee feel that defines an Indiana Jones adventure’. In addition to talking about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and its relationship with Fate of Atlantiswhich came out on PC and other systems in 1992, this producer touched on other themes from this video game.

Like the various ancient sites of the world aligned in a perfect circle and with whose premise the story of this title plays.

This new Indiana Jones adventure will be released on December 9, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S and PC, and then on PlayStation 5 in early 2025. We tell you why it will also be coming to Sony’s console and the latest news about this video game.

Apart from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.