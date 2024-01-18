Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was shown in detail at Xbox Developer Direct Livestream 2024: the development team guided us on this “mystical” journey inside the world of Indiana, underlining how the game is the exact reflection of what the player would experience if he were really in Indiana's shoes. The entire work team has always been passionate about the saga and undoubtedly felt it the weight of responsibility to bring such a title into the modern gaming era.

In the game we will travel through the jungle of India, passing the Pyramids of Egypt and up the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas, solving puzzles, fighting with fists, guns and the inevitable whip. Different tools for different situations, but have no illusions, the game will allow you a certain customization of the protagonist, in addition to the fact that you can solve the different puzzles and different situations in the most disparate way possible, rmaking each journey into the game unique.

There are no certain release dates for the game yet, at the moment the development team is focusing on the final stages of finalizing the title, focusing on the control that the player will have of the secondary characters that will appear in this epic video game dedicated to the most adventurous professor ever.

You will really be able to face every situation as you prefer, for example by adopting a more or less aggressive approach, hiding and being as stealthy as shadows or facing the enemy head on and guns blazing: the choice is yours, we will have more details later this year, when the game is supposed to release.