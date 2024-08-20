Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – the Microsoft-owned-Bethesda-release set to arrive on Xbox and PC this year – is also coming to PlayStation 5.

At this evening’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event, host Geoff Keighley revealed that everyone’s favorite fedora sporting professor will be cracking his whip on Sony’s platform as well.

In addition to this news, Bethesda announced a release date for the game. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released across Xbox Series X/S and PC on 9th December. Its PS5 release will then follow a few months later, during the spring of 2025.

We also got a look at a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, showing us some of Troy Baker behind the scenes on set. You can check it out for yourself below.

Gamescom Date Reveal Trailer – Indiana Jones and the Great CircleWatch on YouTube

“Get a new look at Indy’s global adventure and the tools at his disposal as he faces off against sinister forces,” reads the blurb. “From the whip and colt to his trusty journal and camera, you’ll need everything he’s got to unravel the mystery of the Great Circle.”

On its release, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available for Xbox Game Pass members.

News that Indy is making the jump to PlayStation follows Microsoft’s earlier announcement that it would be making more of its games available to a wider audience. Earlier this year, Sea of ​​Thieves, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment all also made the move across to additional platforms. On its PS5 debut, Sea of ​​Thieves went onto the top of the console’s download charts.

Elsewhere during Gamescom Opening Night Live, we also got a tease for Borderlands 4 and Dune: Awakening.