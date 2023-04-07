Indiana Jones, now close to retirement, sets off on a new, great adventure: this is the premise with which the new trailer opens Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny.

The new movie with Harrison Ford (the historic interpreter of Indy since the days of Raiders of the Lost Ark) promises action, fun and an inevitable pinch of nostalgia.

L’latest trailer released (you can see it directly in our article) is moving in this direction. An elderly and adventure-satisfied Doctor Jones finds himself involved in one last big mission to save the world.

References to the past are also wasted in this trailer: between the return of characters from the past, an iconic tunnel with a boulder that takes us back to the times of the first Indy adventure, a remake of the legendary theme and the return of the beloved whip.

An adventure aimed definitely at longtime fanswith the initiative of wanting involve even the youngest through first-class special effects.

Indiana Jones and Quadrant’s Dial of Destiny will be available from June 30, 2023 in all cinemas. Not the only announcement made, in the past few hours, by Lucasfilms, fresh from Star Wars Celebration 2023.