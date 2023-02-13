As part of the trailers that have been released during Super Bowl LVII, a few moments ago a new look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, where we can see Harrison Ford in one of his iconic roles once again.

The new film not only brings back Indiana, played once again by Harrison Ford, but also Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee WilsonThomas Kretschmann, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen will also be part of this adventure.

We remind you that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny It will hit theaters on June 30, 2023.. On related topics, you can see the first trailer of Flash here. In the same way, this is the new advance of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Editor’s Note:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Not only is it the fifth film in the series, but it’s expected to be the last to star Harrison Ford. Thus, many of us hope that the character will have an ending worthy of his adventure that began in the early 80s.

Via: Lucasfilm