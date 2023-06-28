reviewWhat do you get if not spiritual father Steven Spielberg, who all previous Indiana Jones parts, but someone else sends one of the silver screen’s most beloved characters on a new quest? Led by James Mangold ( Walk the line , Logan ) feels Indy’s fifth film, The dial of destiny , sometimes a bit like a well-intentioned imitation. Fortunately, Mangold knows his classics. Love spills out.

At the recent Cannes Film Festival The dial of destiny – the title refers to an instrument with which Archimedes could manipulate time and the time that the now elderly Dr. Jones seems to be catching up – just barely met with boos. The passion for the iconic character runs deep. Raiders of the Lost Ark from 1981 is seen as the mother of all adventure films, also the grittier The temple of doom (1984) is a coveted classic and the ravishing The Last Crusade ('89) gave Jones an unforgettable father figure in the guise of Sean Connery. Only about the fourth part, The kingdom of the crystal skull (2008), sounded a bit grumbling.

But Cannes is also mainly home to cinephiles who crave film art. Hollywood productions are often contemptuous there. Who was shocked by the first reviews: that's how bad the fifth one is Indiana Jones not. Not at all. In a time full of serious staring superheroes and walking Fast and the furioussteroids that we see colliding and pounding stoically, it's just nice to be served chase scenes (maybe a lot) that gush with fun. Especially a wild ride with tuk-tuks through Morocco has an old-fashioned allure that you rarely see anymore.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. © AP



Director James Mangold does everything he can to capture the spirit of Indiana's heyday (read: '80s entertainment) and succeeds quite well. Is he playing it very safe? Rather a bit old-fashioned and cheesy than the umpteenth soulless assembly line work that is thrown onto the screen almost weekly, seemed to be the credo. It lacks finesse at most. Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge (known for the series Fleabag) is a sparkling appearance as Jones' goddaughter, but her motivation (and therefore her right to exist) remains completely unclear. Spielberg would never have let that happen.

Monty python sketch

There's more to complain about. The hunt for that Archimedes invention, with Indiana Jones, his godson Helena and the street kid Teddy on one side and Nazi villain Jürgen Voller (the Dane Mads Mikkelsen, always good) and knucklehead Hauke ​​(the Dutch bodybuilder Olivier Richters) on the other other side, kicks off with a 25-minute sequence for which Harrison Ford was digitally made younger. Technology is making great leaps, but you keep seeing it. And the finale seems so run out of one Monty pythonsketch. It works on the laughing muscles, but whether that is the intention? The final chord, in which Indy finally accepts that he should hang up his hat and whip, is moving. Whether that also comes in depends on how corny the viewer still is.

Of The dial of destiny Mangold takes out what was left in it. The fact that, like Spielberg, he could once again call on the genius film composer John Williams should not go unmentioned. The fact that you are watching a well-intentioned imitation almost makes you forget his nostalgic music.

Directed by: James Mangold. Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas.





