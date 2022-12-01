Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny this is the title of the fifth chapter of the series on the most famous treasure hunter in the world: the absolute protagonist Harrison Ford who will once again amaze us with hat and whip.

Alongside the grave robber new faces will militate, such as that of Mads Mikkelsen And Boyd Holbrook. There will also be Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the charming Antonio Banderas And John Rhys-Davies, old friend of Indiana, already appeared in other adventures.

The film will debut in theaters around the planet on June 30, 2023 and we look forward to being there for what could be Indiana’s last adventure.

Thanks not only to the historical period in which the film will take place but also to looking at the character, full of white hair, it is clear that we are facing Harrison Ford’s possible farewell to the hero who consecrated him on the big screen.

Apparently there is no trace of the old cast who participated in the fourth chapter, Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull adventure in which there was Shia LaBeouf vhe played the possible lost son of Indiana Jones.

However, the public had not appreciated the film or this twist in the plot, it goes without saying that the cast has undergone a change of direction.