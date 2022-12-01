During this year’s film conventions we were being told that the 2023 it would be the return of the saga Indiana Jonesand the best, it was confirmed that the own Harrison Ford it would give the character closure. And although until today only photos of what the film would look like were available, many wanted a trailer and it seems that Disney heard the comments.

Today the first preview of this film has been released, and of course, also the revelation of the title “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”. In the video we can see the legendary adventurer having a new mission. And apparently, there are many action scenes that these days look amazing, so there will be no failure in special effects.

Check the trailer:

This is the synopsis of the tape according to lucasfilm:

Harrison Ford returns as the legendary archaeologist hero in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”). Starring alongside Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”). Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored every Indy adventure since the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” in 1981, returns to compose the score.

The movie opens on June 30, 2023.

Via: lucasfilm

Editor’s note: The truth is, the tape looks very good, although Harrison Ford already deserves to have a break from the character, as happened with Han Solo in episode VII of Star Wars. I hope the result is good.