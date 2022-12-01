Wow, the new trailer for the movie is finally out Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. And it is so intense that it has raised the expectations of the public even more and it seems that it will not fail. Despite having a new director, the film aims high.

The trailer presents several locations full of dust that give a glimpse of the action scenes in a spectacular way. The sequences are fast and we can appreciate our aging protagonist but with all the spark that characterizes him.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny It will be the first film in the saga not to be directed by Steven Spielberg. and it won’t have a script written by George Lucas either. Although Spielberg will be a producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

The cast of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

It will star:

Harrison Ford

Phoebe Waller Bridge

Mads Mikkelsen

Source: Lucasfilms

And it will have a very interesting accompaniment of:

Boyd Holbrook

Toby Jones

Antonio Banderas

Thomas Kretschman

James Mangold

Production team:

Screenplay: Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and James Mangold

Music: John Williams

Photography: Janusz Kaminski

Seeing the trailer fills us with nostalgia, since the last film came out in 2008 and from that already a few yesterdays. Neverthelessthis breakthrough revitalizes us, as it made a great impression, Well, it prints the nature of Indiana Jones, for whom the years do not pass, if we take into account his daring movements, right? This will fill you with good tension.

when will it come out Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

It will be released in theaters from June 30, 2023.

