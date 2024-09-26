During the Xbox conference at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, it certainly couldn’t be missed Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circleand in fact the game was presented by MachineGames also on this occasion, with a video diary which also contains some scattered ones unreleased scene.
The game director Jerk Gustafsson and creative director Axel Torvenius they introduced Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle to the Japanese public, essentially reporting what was already known: the game is an action adventure that alternates between first and third person views, centered on a new original story for the famous character created by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.
For the occasion, we see a new montage of scenes mostly already seen, but there are also some new perspectives, with the game becoming more and more interesting.
All ready for the exit
Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle will be available on December 6, 2024 for PC and Xbox Series X|S, with a release date coming to PS5 in Spring 2025.
It will obviously be launched on day one in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, being a first-party title.
In the meantime, we learned that the game was conceived as a spiritual successor to the point-and-click Fate of Atlantis, which will certainly please many fans of the old LucasArts title, even if obviously here the puzzles alternate with decidedly more action-oriented phases.
Indeed, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle will have various firearms, but you will feel like not using them, as its gameplay is structured very much like an adventure, offering different approaches to each situation.
