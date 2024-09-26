During the Xbox conference at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, it certainly couldn’t be missed Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circleand in fact the game was presented by MachineGames also on this occasion, with a video diary which also contains some scattered ones unreleased scene.

The game director Jerk Gustafsson and creative director Axel Torvenius they introduced Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle to the Japanese public, essentially reporting what was already known: the game is an action adventure that alternates between first and third person views, centered on a new original story for the famous character created by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

For the occasion, we see a new montage of scenes mostly already seen, but there are also some new perspectives, with the game becoming more and more interesting.