In the original version of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circleif we can call it that in English, the famous one Troy Baker plays the protagonist Indiana Joneswith a choice certainly appreciated by a large part of the gaming public.

Obviously the issue does not concern the Italian version, which will be entirely dubbed in our language, but if you are a fan of Baker you can always select theEnglish as a language used in speech and thus enjoy the performance of the well-known actor, who has already played several other well-known characters in the gaming world.

As for dubbing, Baker has taken part in a huge amount of productions, but among these performances we particularly remember Joel in The Last of Us, which also earned him a presence in the HBO TV series, Batman in the series of Telltale, Samuel Drake in Uncharted, Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and various others.

The 3D model of the Indiana Jones character in the game is instead built on the figure of Harrison Fordappropriately represented in its young version compared to the more recent films, considering that the story is placed between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.