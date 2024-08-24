“Experience a new level of cinematic immersion in Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle on PC with full ray tracing, which can be accelerated and further enhanced by NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction,” reads a joint announcement from Bethesda and NVIDIA.

This is particularly interesting because, evidently, in this case there is no exclusive partnership with AMD as had instead emerged at the launch of Starfield, with Bethesda evidently choosing another path for this title.

Bethesda has announced that Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle will support NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 and “full ray tracing” from the company at the PC launch, thus confirming full support for NVIDIA features in the Windows version.

The entire NVIDIA suite

“From the halls of the Vatican and the submerged temples of Sukhothai to the pyramids of Egypt and the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas”, we will therefore be able to make the most of the possibilities offered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, using the Proprietary technologies of these at most.

Working in tandem with DLSS Super Resolution and DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Ray Reconstruction should maximize image quality and performance on all GeForce RTX GPUs, delivering a better experience in games that support ray tracing, like Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle.

In addition to this, support for NVIDIA is also planned. reflexa system that aims to reduce system latency, improving the overall responsiveness of the game and therefore improving the overall feel of the controls.

Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle will also be playable via cloud streaming via NVIDIA GeForce NOWthrough the partnership between the NVIDIA service and Game Pass, even those who do not own the necessary hardware but are subscribed to GeForce Now will be able to take advantage of the most advanced features, based on the subscription tier.

As we saw in the trailer that announced the release date, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9th, also directly on Game Pass, and to PlayStation 5 in spring 2025. You can learn more about it in our preview of the game, from Gamescom 2024.