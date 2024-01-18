On the evening of January 18, 2024, the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 aired, during which we finally had the chance to see MachineGames' Indiana Jones game in action. The official title will be Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle. The game will arrive in 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass.

Todd Howard explains that he always wanted to make a game dedicated to Indy and had a specific idea: LucasFilm supported the project, appreciating the proposal.

In Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, the protagonist is created with the features of Harrison Ford, thus inserting the game within the saga and not acting as a revisitation of it. The team explains that the game will tell an original story that will fit into the world of Indiana Jones, precisely between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The plot begins with Indiana coming across a thief who has taken an artifact that seems worthless: this intrigues him and he begins to investigate. We will explore various places in the world, including Egypt, the Himalayas and beyond.