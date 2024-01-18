On the evening of January 18, 2024, the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 aired, during which we finally had the chance to see MachineGames' Indiana Jones game in action. The official title will be Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle. The game will arrive in 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass.
Todd Howard explains that he always wanted to make a game dedicated to Indy and had a specific idea: LucasFilm supported the project, appreciating the proposal.
In Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, the protagonist is created with the features of Harrison Ford, thus inserting the game within the saga and not acting as a revisitation of it. The team explains that the game will tell an original story that will fit into the world of Indiana Jones, precisely between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The plot begins with Indiana coming across a thief who has taken an artifact that seems worthless: this intrigues him and he begins to investigate. We will explore various places in the world, including Egypt, the Himalayas and beyond.
Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle: gameplay and characters
A series of gameplay passages show us what the game will be first person (as is typical for MachineGames) and will allow us to solve puzzles and face enemies, throwing objects, fighting and using the iconic whip, a multifunctional tool useful for moving around, distracting enemies and fighting. We will also have firearms.
There will also be some third-person phases, however, that is, during movies and during some moments of movement, such as when climbing or descending a rope. Indiana Jones and the ancient Circle will ask us not only to fight, but also to reason: both in trying to overcome enemies without colliding with them and in solving puzzles. There will also be some secondary content that we can search for in the levels to complete the game 100%.
Indy will be accompanied by Gina, an investigative reporter following a lead. Emmerich Voss is the enemy of Indiana Jones and the ancient Circle, obsessed with the human mind and the possibility of influencing it.
